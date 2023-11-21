Chase Chrisley Debuts New Girlfriend 4 Months After Ending Engagement With Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley is jumping into a new relationship!

In early August, the 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum announced that he and his then-fiancée Emmy Medders had called off their engagement.

Chase appears to have moved on, as he just debuted his new girlfriend!

Keep reading to find out more…

The real estate agent has confirmed his romance with Jodi Laine Fournerat, reposting an Instagram Story of hers that was captioned, “When your man’s in town to see you, but you’re on call & surgery demands your presence @chasechrisley.”

Chase then shared another photo of Jodi, who is a surgical technologist.

“It’s been a couple of months so it’s still early,” a rep for Chase told People. “But they’re taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

A week ago, Jodi posted a photo of her and Chase on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy is an understatement ♥︎.”

If you haven’t seen, find out what Chase Chrisley had to say after ending his engagement with Emmy Medders.