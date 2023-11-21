David Beckham & Son Cruz Attend Premiere of Ronnie O'Sullivan's Documentary in London

David Beckham and his youngest son Cruz are hitting the red carpet!

The 48-year-old retired soccer pro and Cruz, 18, showed their support for English snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan‘s new documentary The Edge of Everything on Tuesday night (November 21) at Odeon West End in London, England.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the documentary’s synopsis: “Facing the end of a wildly successful but turbulent career, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan is finally keeping the game at arms length. But over the course of a season leading to a career-defining tournament, and triggered by memories of the past, he finds himself spiralling back into the sport’s intense grip. Produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99 and directed by Sam Blair, Ronnie: The Edge of Everything is a thrilling documentary with unprecedented access to a true icon, as he grapples with his talent and his demons.”

Ronnie: The Edge of Everything will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on Nov. 23.

In his Netflix docu-series Beckham, David and wife Victoria Beckham looked back at the allegations he cheated on her back in 2004.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of David and Cruz Beckham at the premiere…