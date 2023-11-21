Top Stories
'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 3:41 pm

Disney+ Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Fan Favorites Are Ending (& 1 Huge Hit Likely Won't Get a Second Season)

Continue Here »

Disney+ Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Fan Favorites Are Ending (& 1 Huge Hit Likely Won't Get a Second Season)

Disney+ just canceled another original TV show this year and fans are not happy with the string of cancellations this year.

Prior to 2023, the streamer had only canceled 3 original shows. Now, they canceled 7 in one year.

There have also been other decisions made about Disney+ content recently, including several shows that are ending.

Keep reading to see what has been canceled and renewed at Disney+ so far in 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+
Posted to: Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images