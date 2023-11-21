Tue, 21 November 2023 at 3:41 pm
Disney+ Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Fan Favorites Are Ending (& 1 Huge Hit Likely Won't Get a Second Season)
Disney+ just canceled another original TV show this year and fans are not happy with the string of cancellations this year.
Prior to 2023, the streamer had only canceled 3 original shows. Now, they canceled 7 in one year.
There have also been other decisions made about Disney+ content recently, including several shows that are ending.
Keep reading to see what has been canceled and renewed at Disney+ so far in 2023…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+ Posted to: Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television