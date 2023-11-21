Every 'Scream' Movie (& TV Show Season) Ranked, According to Critics

Scream is responsible for ushering in a whole new wave of horror in pop culture, ever since its original film debuted in 1996, 25 years ago.

The Wes Craven-directed film, featuring a ghost face-masked killer on the loose hunting down Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, won acclaim for its meta presentation of horror movie tropes, while breaking the rules of the typical horror film.

Scream also brought about several sequels, and even a TV series.

Amid rumblings about the fate of Scream VII, we’re ranking the Scream movies and TV show seasons from worst to best, based on their score at RottenTomatoes, which aggregates critic reviews.

Find out how the Scream movies rank, from worst to best…