FOX 2023-2024 Winter TV Schedule - 'The Masked Singer,' 'Family Guy' & More Show Premiere Dates Revealed!

FOX is unveiling their Winter 2023-2024 TV schedule!

The schedule includes fan favorite shows like Celebrity Name That Tune, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Krapopolis and The Masked Singer.

Shows like The Floor and We Are Family are also making their series premiere.

WINTER 2024 PREMIERE DATES

Tuesday, Jan. 2:

8-9 PM ET/PT — CELEBRITY NAME THAT TUNE (Winter Premiere)

9-10 PM ET/PT — THE FLOOR (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 3:

8-9 PM ET/PT — I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM ET/PT — WE ARE FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 7:

8-8:30 PM ET/PT — GRIMSBURG (Special Preview) & LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES

8:30-9 PM ET/PT — KRAPOPOLIS (New Episode) & LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES

9-9:30 PM ET/PT — BOB’S BURGERS (New Episode)

9:30-10 PM ET/PT — THE GREAT NORTH (Season Premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 22:

8-9 PM ET/PT — TMZ INVESTIGATES (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM ET/PT — AMERICA’S MOST WANTED (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 28:

10-11:10 PM ET/7-8:10 PM PT — NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Special Preview) LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES

Thursdays, beginning Feb. 1:

809 PM ET/PT — NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 PM ET/PT — FARMER WANTS A WIFE (Season Premiere)

Sundays, beginning Feb. 18:

8-8:30 PM ET/PT — THE SIMPSONS (New Episode)

8:30-9 PM ET/PT — KRAPOPOLIS (New Episode)

9-9:30 PM ET/PT — THE GREAT NORTH (Time Period Premiere)

9:30-10 PM ET/PT– GRIMSBURG (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning Mar. 5:

8-9 PM ET/PT — THE CLEANING LADY (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM ET/PT — ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT (Season Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning Mar. 6:

8-9 PM ET/PT — THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM ET/PT — ANIMAL CONTROL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10 PM ET/PT — FAMILY GUY (Spring Premiere)

