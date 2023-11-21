Here's Exactly What Travis Kelce Said to Brother Jason After Eagles Beat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch game on Monday Night Football on Monday (November 20) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The two teams played in the 2023 Super Bowl, with the Chiefs winning that matchup. Travis‘ brother, Jason, plays Center for the Eagles.

It was a super close match between the two teams, but the Eagles pulled out a win this time, defeating the Chiefs 21-17.

Cameras saw the two brothers speaking after the game, and through some careful lip reading and clever audio from the NFL, we know exactly what was said.

Jason and Travis met up on the field after the game, which is customary among players.

“Wasn’t the best, but…” Jason could be heard saying, seemingly indicating the rough matchup the two had.

“Late birthday present for you,” Travis responded as they hugged. “Love you, big guy.”

Jason was asked about the interaction afterwards.

Jason said, “I really didn’t say anything to him. I knew he was frustrated, especially down the stretch. I’m sure there are some plays he’s beating himself up over. I didn’t really know what to say.”

