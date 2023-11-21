Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

There have been reports swirling that Taylor Swift was planning on spending Thanksgiving with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce, but that likely will not happen this year.

It’s believed that Taylor will be spending the holiday in Brazil this week amid her concerts there as part of her Eras Tour.

Fans were trying to figure out if it was even possible for Taylor and Travis to spend the holiday with each other as they both seemingly have to work. While Taylor‘s next show isn’t until Friday (November 24) and Travis‘ next game isn’t until Sunday (November 26), we have to remember that these events are happening thousands of miles apart.

So, how do we know Taylor is seemingly staying in Brazil?

Following her postponed Rio show on Monday night, Taylor was reportedly seen flying out of the city on Tuesday morning and arriving in Sao Paulo later in the day, where the next concert will be, according to Page Six.

It wouldn’t make sense for Taylor to travel to Sao Paulo and then fly all the way back to the U.S. for the holiday, so it appears she will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Brazil. We bet she has something special planned for all of her Eras Tour tourmates and dancers!

