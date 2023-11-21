Is There a Disney's 'Wish' (2023) End Credits Scene? Spoilers for That Touching Moment

Disney’s new animated film Wish is now in theaters and the touching new film has some very special callbacks to classic Disney movies, including in a post-credits scene.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Wish?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene that happens at the very end of the credits roll, and it’s such a touching moment that you will want to see!

SPOILERS: In the scene, Asha’s grandfather Sabino is seen sitting on a hill with his guitar as he strums the chords for “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie Pinocchio.

After watching everything that happens in the movie, including how Sabino is hoping to get his wish granted after 100 years of life, this moment will bring tears to your eyes!

