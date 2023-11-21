Jonah Hauer-King & Millie Gibson Film Kissing Scene for 'Doctor Who' in England

Jonah Hauer-King is hard at work at an upcoming season of Doctor Who!

The 28-year-old The Little Mermaid actor filmed a few scenes with co-star Millie Gibson for the new season of the hit BBC series on Tuesday (November 14) in Bristol, England.

At one point during filming, the two were seen kissing.

As of right now, details about Jonah‘s character are being kept under wraps. Back in November 2022, it was announced that Millie had joined the cast of Doctor Who as the companion to Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor. Her character’s name is Ruby Sunday.

Fans are going to have to wait a long time for the new season of of Doctor Who, as season 15 isn’t expected to premiere until early 2025.

Earlier this month, a very popular Netflix actress was spotted filming an upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special!

