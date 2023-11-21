Matt Rife's 'Apology' for Domestic Violence Joke Is Upsetting Fans Even More Amid Success of Netflix Special

Matt Rife is upsetting fans with the “apology” he made for the domestic violence joke featured in his new Netflix special, which has been topping the charts on the streaming service.

The 28-year-old comedian starts the special by telling a story about going to a restaurant in Baltimore where a female server had a black eye. Matt said that she should have been in the back instead of facing customers, but then joked about why she probably wasn’t cooking.

“Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye,” Matt said. After some laughs and groans from the crowd, he said he was “just testing the waters, seeing if y’all are gonna be fun or not. I figure if we start the show with domestic violence the rest of the show should be smooth sailing.”

A few days after the special was released, Matt took to his Instagram Stories and shared an “apology” that has not been well-received.

“If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology,” Matt wrote in the story.

The link button read, “Tap to solve the issue.”

The website that Matt linked to is what has fans upset. He sent fans to a medical supplies website and specifically to the page selling “special needs helmets.”

“Special Needs Helmets are lightweight, soft, durable, well ventilated and offer a unique comfortable fit plus extra protection and convenience to the client. They are comfortable to wear as well as effective in reducing the risks of head injury,” the website reads.

