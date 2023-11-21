Neve Campbell Finally Saw 'Scream 6' & She's Revealing Her Thoughts About the Movie

Neve Campbell is opening up about Scream VI, the first movie in the franchise she didn’t star in due to a pay dispute.

The 50-year-old actress appeared at Monster-Mania Con to answer fan questions about starring in the first five Scream movies as Sidney Prescott.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t wish these movies ill will,” she told the crowd.

She then shared her feelings about the sixth movie: “I wanted the movie to be good. It’s not like I’m sitting in my house going, ‘I hope it sucks, I hope it doesn’t do well.’”

She admitted it took her until recently to watch the film.

“It took me a minute, I don’t know why!” she said before praising the production.

“I actually thought they did a really good job. I think the cast are really powerful, wonderful actors,” she said.

Neve added that when it comes to the Scream franchise, she cares about “all the people involved.”

“There’s someone at the top who only thinks about money and that’s their prerogative. But for the rest of them, everybody else, I care about these movies being good. And I care about that for you guys too because I know you guys love these films.”

It was also just revealed that a star has been fired from Scream 7!