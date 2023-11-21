Nicole Kidman Will Have an Affair with Harris Dickinson in Upcoming Movie 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson are set to star in the upcoming movie Babygirl, which will follows their characters having an affair.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie is “an examination of power dynamics and sexuality, [which] tells of a powerful and in-control CEO (Kidman), who begins an affair with a charismatic intern (Dickinson).”

There are some more big names in the cast!

Keep reading to find out more…

Antonio Banderas is set to play Nicole‘s husband, Jean Reno will play a rival business exec, and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde will play the “CEO’s assistant who watches the affair unfold.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn will be directing the movie and the film is scheduled to be shot this December in New York.

Nicole just revealed that she has another exciting project in the works!