Top Stories
Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 7:21 pm

Nicole Kidman Will Have an Affair with Harris Dickinson in Upcoming Movie 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman Will Have an Affair with Harris Dickinson in Upcoming Movie 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson are set to star in the upcoming movie Babygirl, which will follows their characters having an affair.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie is “an examination of power dynamics and sexuality, [which] tells of a powerful and in-control CEO (Kidman), who begins an affair with a charismatic intern (Dickinson).”

There are some more big names in the cast!

Keep reading to find out more…

Antonio Banderas is set to play Nicole‘s husband, Jean Reno will play a rival business exec, and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde will play the “CEO’s assistant who watches the affair unfold.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn will be directing the movie and the film is scheduled to be shot this December in New York.

Nicole just revealed that she has another exciting project in the works!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harris Dickinson, Movies, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images