Prince Harry Does a Celebration Dance Alongside Meghan Markle at NHL Game (& They Sat Alongside a Special Person in Their Relationship!)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks game on Monday night (November 20) in Vancouver, Canada.

The Duchess has been a fan for years, going back to her Suits days where she filmed for the hit TV show up north.

There was a moment that fans loved that was caught by the game’s cameras. When the Canucks scored a goal, Prince Harry celebrated by doing a little dance. You can watch the moment below!

In addition, the pair were joined by their good friend Markus Anderson, who is an exec with the celeb-fave Soho House. People reports that early on in Meghan and Harry‘s relationship, he helped set them up with private rooms at the club’s locations in London and beyond. You can see Markus‘ image in the fourth thumbnail in the gallery of this post.

