Top Stories
Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 5:55 pm

'Superman: Legacy' Adds Skyler Gisondo & Sara Sampaio, Roles Revealed

'Superman: Legacy' Adds Skyler Gisondo & Sara Sampaio, Roles Revealed

Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio are the latest stars to join the cast of the upcoming DC reboot movie Superman: Legacy, to be directed by James Gunn.

David Corenswet has already landed the lead role of Clark Kent / Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan will star opposite him as Lois Lane.

So, who will these newcomers play in the movie?

Keep reading to find out more…

TheWrap reports that Skyler will play “Jimmy Olsen, a young and enthusiastic photographer at the Daily Planet, [who] is a close friend and confidante of Clark Kent, aka Superman.”

Sara is set to play Eve Teschmacher, who is “a devoted assistant to the villain Lex Luthor, aware of his crimes but staying loyal because she loves him. Eve helps Lex scheme and manipulate to further his plans.”

It was just revealed that Nicholas Hoult is going to play Lex Luthor after previously being in the running for Superman.

David looked bulked up in new photos that emerged of him back in September 2023.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Movies, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Superman, Superman Legacy

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images