'Superman: Legacy' Adds Skyler Gisondo & Sara Sampaio, Roles Revealed

Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio are the latest stars to join the cast of the upcoming DC reboot movie Superman: Legacy, to be directed by James Gunn.

David Corenswet has already landed the lead role of Clark Kent / Superman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan will star opposite him as Lois Lane.

TheWrap reports that Skyler will play “Jimmy Olsen, a young and enthusiastic photographer at the Daily Planet, [who] is a close friend and confidante of Clark Kent, aka Superman.”

Sara is set to play Eve Teschmacher, who is “a devoted assistant to the villain Lex Luthor, aware of his crimes but staying loyal because she loves him. Eve helps Lex scheme and manipulate to further his plans.”

It was just revealed that Nicholas Hoult is going to play Lex Luthor after previously being in the running for Superman.

