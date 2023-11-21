TBS Cancels 2 Shows in 2023, Only 5 Original Shows Remain (Including a Show Debuting in 2024)

There aren’t that many original shows on TBS, but another one has been canceled.

So far in 2023, two shows have been canceled by the network and only five original shows remain, including just one scripted series.

The Warner Bros-Discovery merger affected the network’s lineup last year with Discovery head David Zaslav the person who made decisions about the content on TBS, as well as Turner channels TNT, TBS and truTV. Some of the content that was canceled was previously renewed or had air dates set for new seasons.

Browse through the slides to see the canceled shows and the remaining series…