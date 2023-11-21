The Wealthiest 'Chopped' Judges Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the 2 Highest Earners Have a Net Worth of $8 Million Each!)
There’s a Chopped marathon happening tonight and we have some info that fans of the Food Network show might want to see.
We have unearthed the net worths of the judges featured regularly on Chopped, and two of them are tied for the wealthiest!
Keep reading to find out who is making big bucks from Chopped…
Alex Guarnaschelli – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $2 Million
Amanda Freitag – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $3 Million
Aarón Sanchez – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $4 Million
Ted Allen – HOST
Rumored net worth: $5 Million
Marcus Samuelsson – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $5 Million
Scott Conant – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $5 Million
Geoffrey Zakarian – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $6 Million
Marc Murphy – JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $8 Million
Chris Santos- JUDGE
Rumored net worth: $8 Million
Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Celebrity Net Worth. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.