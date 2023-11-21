What to Watch on Thanksgiving: Netflix's Biggest Additions This Week

Netflix is known for adding a ton of original content every month on the streaming service.

Lots of viewers will want a suggestion of what to watch on Thanksgiving, and luckily, we’re here with the list of everything that has been added this week leading up to the major holiday.

November 20

“Shahs of Sunset” Seasons 1 and 2

Shahs of Sunset is a Bravo reality series!

November 21

“Leo”

Here’s a synopsis for Leo: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

November 22

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

Here’s the synopsis for Squid Game: The Challenge: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

November 24

“A Nearly Normal Family”

Here’s a synopsis for A Nearly Normal Family: A pastor, a lawyer and their teen daughter live a seemingly normal life. But when an accusation of murder hits them, their bonds are pushed to the limit. Based on the bestselling novel by Mattias Edvardsson.

“Last Call for Instanbul”

Here’s a synopsis for Last Call for Instanbul: A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.

“My Demon”

Here’s a synopsis for My Demon: A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart.

