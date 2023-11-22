Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 3:46 pm

ABC Exec Reacts to Report That Swifties Got Harry Jowsey Eliminated From 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABC Exec Reacts to Report That Swifties Got Harry Jowsey Eliminated From 'Dancing With the Stars'

An ABC executive is speaking out about Harry Jowsey‘s elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

The network exec reacted to the theory online that Taylor Swift‘s fans, the Swifties, had a hand in eliminating the 26-year-old reality TV star from the competition during “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” week.

Keep reading to find out more…

Robert Mills, the Vice President of Alternative Series at ABC Studios, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a screenshot of a U.S. Sun headline that read, “Taylor Swift fans vow to vote Harry Jowsey off ‘DWTS’ after reality star ‘betrays’ singer on social media.”

He wrote alongside the screenshot: “I actually wonder if this is what happened.”

His comment came after Harry and his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, were eliminated. He was often at the bottom of the leaderboard throughout the competition, but was repeatedly saved by fan votes until now.

Swifties noticed that Harry follows Scooter Braun on Instagram, which some considered to be a betrayal considering Taylor’s well-known feud over her song masters with the music industry exec.

Some users posted online to discourage fans from voting for Harry due to the connection.

“Attention swifties there is a contestant on dwts who is a scooter braun fan and follower,” one viral tweet reads.

Five duos remain on Dancing With the Stars, which airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. See who remains!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Jowsey, Taylor Swift

Getty Images