Andy Cohen Debunks 2 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion Rumors

Andy Cohen is clearing the air.

The 55-year-old host of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live discussed recent rumors regarding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

“Can I debunk quickly two rumors that came out of the Salt Lake City reunion?” he began.

“One is people speculated whether Mary M. Cosby really did show up. She did show up. She was not out on the stage for the entire reunion, but she was out there for the exact right amount, and it was a really interesting discussion with her,” he said.

“The second thing is, and I didn’t hear this until yesterday on a call with a bunch of Bravo EPs, I didn’t realize there was a rumor going around on reunion day…was that Jen Shah Skyped in from prison or something. Did not happen. Did not happen, so if anyone was hoping for that, didn’t happen.”

Hear him explain…

