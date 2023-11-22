Bliss Poureetezadi & Zack Goytowski Are Expecting, First Couple Married on 'Love Is Blind' to Have a Baby!

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski are making Love is Blind history!

The couple tied the knot on the Netflix series’ fourth season, and now they’re expecting their first child.

This will be the first time a couple who wed on the show have publicly announced that they are having a baby!

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss shared with People. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss also shared that they had been trying to conceive.

“We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise,” she said. “I had felt a little queasy … and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

“I was actually leaving for a trip and so I needed to tell Zack that day,” she added of how she told him. “I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said ‘Daddy’, but I didn’t have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake and I put ‘I Love You Dad’ on it. It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first.”

Zack shared, “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

Now that she’s been pregnant for a few months, Bliss says that she is “feeling really good and happy. It’s definitely really crazy, surreal. Pregnancy is a wild journey of emotions and physical changes, but we’re excited for the end result.”

The couple are set to do a gender reveal in a couple of months.

Congratulations to the happy parents-to-be!!

If you missed it, another Love is Blind alum recently announced their pregnancy, though it’s with their partner from a different reality show…