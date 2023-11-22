Cardi B Devours Naysayer Who Implied She Relied on Plastic Surgery to Stay Fit

Cardi B took some time to put a naysayer on blast on social media.

The 31-year-old “Bongos” hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a comment questioning her dedication to her fitness. The commenter implied that she relied on plastic surgery to keep her figure.

She was absolutely not having it and made her feelings abundantly clear.

Read more about Cardi B’s response to the allegation…

“I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” the person tweeted in response to a video of Cardi in the gym.

The rapper replied, pointing out that she has never shied away from discussing any procedures she’d had done.

“The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out,” she responded. “THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!

Cardi has previously discussed her experiences with cosmetic procedures. She even revealed the celebrity who she went to for a surgeon recommendation.

She has also shared a word of warning with fans who are considering plastic surgery.

Check out Cardi B’s response below…