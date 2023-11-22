Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit - Details Revealed

Jamie Fox has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed against the actor.

The 55-year-old The Burial actor was named in a lawsuit, which alleges that he assaulted a woman while out in New York City in 2015.

Multiple details have been uncovered in the court documents.

Read more about the accusations…

TMZ broke the news, sharing details included in the filing.

The alleged incident took place in August 2015 at Catch NYC & Roof. The woman is identified under the alias Jane Doe in the documents. She claimed that Jamie compared her to Gabrielle Union and complimented her appearance when they took a photo together about two hours after she arrived.

After the photo, she said that he got physical. Jamie reportedly “pulled her by the arm” to a different area at the venue and proceeded to touch her body inappropriately. It was alleged that he was possibly under the influence at the time.

She alleged that a security guard and others saw what happened but opted not to get involved. Jamie reportedly stopped when her friend arrived.

The lawsuit accuses the actor of “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery” and also wants to hold Catch accountable for what happened.

Jamie has not yet reacted to the news.

If you forgot, the actor dealt with some health struggles earlier this year.