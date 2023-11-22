Jeremy Allen White Shops for Groceries & Flowers Ahead of Thanksgiving

Jeremy Allen White is getting stocked up for Thanksgiving.

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, pushed his cart full of groceries and flowers through the parking lot after doing some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Allen White

For his outing, Jeremy wore a blue jacket over a tan shirt and olive-colored pants paired with a baseball hat.

Last week, Jeremy was honored at the British GQ Men of the Year in London.

In a new interview, Jeremy shared some rare comments about his personal life.

Jeremy stars alongside Zac Efron, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson in the new movie The White Claw, which hits theaters on December 22. Watch the trailer here!