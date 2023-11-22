Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 2:20 am

Jeremy Allen White Shops for Groceries & Flowers Ahead of Thanksgiving

Jeremy Allen White Shops for Groceries & Flowers Ahead of Thanksgiving

Jeremy Allen White is getting stocked up for Thanksgiving.

The 32-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, pushed his cart full of groceries and flowers through the parking lot after doing some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Los Angeles.

For his outing, Jeremy wore a blue jacket over a tan shirt and olive-colored pants paired with a baseball hat.

Last week, Jeremy was honored at the British GQ Men of the Year in London.

In a new interview, Jeremy shared some rare comments about his personal life.

Jeremy stars alongside Zac Efron, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson in the new movie The White Claw, which hits theaters on December 22. Watch the trailer here!
