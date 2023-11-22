Kylie Kelce Responds to Negative Headline About Her & Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce is shutting down rumors of bad blood between her and Taylor Swift.

Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles player who is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Taylor‘s boyfriend.

The Kelce family has been getting a whole lot of attention since sparks started to fly between Kylie‘s brother-in-law and the Grammy-winning songstress.

After a headline implied that there’s tension between Kylie and Taylor, Kylie set the record straight.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

On Wednesday (November 22), Kylie took to TikTok to express her frustration over a New York Post article insinuating that she has negative feelings toward Taylor.

The headline of the article is: “Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight: Not my ‘cup of tea’”. The outlet cited an interview where Kylie explained that she’s not a fan of fame.

“Go watch that video,” she urged in her TikTok. “Go watch that interview. I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reachin’! You are reachin’! You’re reachin’.”

In the interview that the article referenced, Kylie shared, “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter.”

She did not say anything specifically about Taylor.

Travis recently revealed his Thanksgiving plans while Taylor is in Brazil for The Eras Tour.