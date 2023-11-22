Lana Del Rey Explains What Happened to First Version of Taylor Swift Collab 'Snow On the Beach'

Lana Del Rey is dishing on what really went down on the first version of her Taylor Swift collaboration “Snow On the Beach,” which is on the Midnights album.

The 38-year-old songstress is featured on the track, but after it initially came out, fans noticed that Lana didn’t seem to have many lines.

Then, when the Til Dawn Edition of Midnights was released months later, the women went back in the studio and recorded more of Lana‘s vocals.

However, in a new interview, Lana is explaining what happened and how she was on more of the original track than fans may have thought.

“That was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar. “If I think somebody’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it. I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of ‘Snow On the Beach,’ but I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song.”

“She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix,” Lana added.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she would have originally sang the whole second verse if she knew this…

Lana has also spoken candidly about what it was like working with Taylor on their collaboration.