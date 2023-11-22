Melissa Barrera Releases First Statement Since 'Scream 7' Firing

Melissa Barrera is speaking out for the first time since it was revealed she was fired from the upcoming Scream 7.

The 33-year-old actress, who has played Samantha Carpenter in the series, was let go from the next installment over social media posts she made regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Keep reading to see what she said…

“First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” she started out in her statement, which shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday (November 22). “As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom,” she added. “Silence is not an option for me.”

Keep reading to see Melissa Barrera’s full statement below…

Since the news broke, the studio behind the upcoming movie and the director have both spoken out about her firing.

Just a day after Melissa‘s involvement in the pic was revealed, another one of her co-stars was confirmed to have dropped out of the movie as well.

Melissa Barrera’s First Statement Since Scream 7 Firing

First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.

I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.

Silence is not an option for me.

