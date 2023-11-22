Sharon Stone Addresses Paying Leonardo DiCaprio's Salary, Responds to Rumor She Did the Same for Another Actor
Sharon Stone is opening up about helping Leonardo DiCaprio several decades ago.
On Monday (November 20), the 65-year-old actress made a statement about paying the 49-year-old actor’s salary for their 1995 Western film, The Quick and the Dead.
At the time, the studio was not excited about hiring a relatively new face, but Sharon believed in him.
She wrote in an Instagram caption, “Yes, I paid @leonardodicaprio’s salary out of mine. No I didn’t pay @russellcrowe’s, but I did ask for the film to be delayed two weeks so we could get him here from Australia, and our producer @mikemedavoyup agreed to the delay. And to cover those expenses.”
Sharon concluded her post with a “thank you.”
In an interview earlier this month, Leonardo said that he’d thanked Sharon “many times” over the years. “I don’t know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough,” he said.
The Titanic star added, “She’s been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I’m very thankful.”
Sharon recently revealed that she was sexually harassed by a former head of Sony Pictures.