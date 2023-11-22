Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:14 am

'Squid Game' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 4 Stars Returning!

'Squid Game' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 4 Stars Returning!

Squid Game has found its cast for Season 2!

The smash hit Netflix television series unveiled the cast lineup for the highly anticipated follow-up season, which is said to have begun filming over the summer.

Several cast members are returning from the first season, and there are several more joining the cast – some of whom are big stars already.

Scroll through to see who is in the cast of Squid Game Season 2…

