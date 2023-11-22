Top Stories
Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 11:11 am

Travis Kelce Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is in Brazil

Travis Kelce Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is in Brazil

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are talking Thanksgiving!

The Kelce brothers returned with a new episode of their weekly podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, and revealed their holiday plans.

During the podcast, the two revealed that they will not be celebrating the holiday together, as Travis will be in Missouri while Jason will be in Pennsylvania with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters.

Travis said that he’ll “be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.” His brother invited him to take a “quick trip” to see his nieces, as Jason said they’ll “have plenty of food.”

Jason also shared that the Kelce family were not big turkey eaters, and they usually had “pork chops” on Thanksgiving instead!

Travis also admitted that he’s “never cooked a turkey” in his life while reminiscing about the holiday traditions.

“We had our Friendsgiving on Saturday,” he told Jason of his teammates. “It was awesome.”

Wondering what Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor Swift is doing for Thanksgiving? Find out!
