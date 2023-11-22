Top Stories
'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 1:57 am

Who is Ariana Madix Dating? Meet the 'Vanderpump Rules' Star's Boyfriend Daniel Wai!

Ariana Madix has a new man in her life!

The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, has been dating fitness trainer Daniel Wai for the past few months.

Following her split from Tom Sandoval in early March, Ariana attended weekend one of Coachella in April with Daniel, and the two were seen kissing during one performance.

Since Ariana and Daniel are still going strong, we decided to round up a few fun facts to learn more about Daniel!

Click through the slideshow to find out more about Daniel Wai…

Photos: Getty Images
