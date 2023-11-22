Would Jacob Elordi Star as James Bond? He Reacts to Fans Casting Him as 007

Jacob Elordi is responding to the possibility of him playing James Bond.

Many fans have taken to social media to suggest that the 26-year-old actor would be a good choice to portray 007 in the future.

Daniel Craig was of course the last actor to play James Bond on screen, with his last outing in No Time to Die in 2021. Since then, there have been many suggestions on who should be the next Bond.

In a recent interview to promote his new movie Saltburn, Jacob shared his thoughts on people casting him as the secret agent.

“Is that what they’re saying? Oh my goodness. Wow, that’s beautiful,” he told Extra. “I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies. That makes me really glad.”

His Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan, who was sitting next to him, even suggested that he could play the villain to Jacob‘s James Bond!

