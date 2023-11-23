10 Unconventional Christmas Movies That Are a Must Watch During the Holiday Season & Where to Stream!

Today is the day that the Christmas and holiday season officially starts, as Santa Claus made his way down the parade route during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 23) in New York City!

While he marks the official start of Christmas, the holidays have been well underway for weeks now.

Every year there are SO many movies and television shows to watch each night of the season, and sometimes it’s hard to pick from holiday favorites.

We love watching Home Alone, Elf, and It’s A Wonderful Life over and over again, but we also like to give the unconventional holiday movies a little love too.

The Harry Potter movies (which feature a lot of Christmas scenes), and maybe Iron Man 3, might come to your mind first.

JustJared.com has gathered up 10 more unconventional Christmas movies for you to consider this holiday season, and where to watch them!

Click inside to check out the 10 Unconventional Christmas Movies You Should Be Watching at Christmas…