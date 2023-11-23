Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 1:00 pm

20 of the Youngest Hosts in 'Saturday Night Live' History (& The Show's Youngest Host Was Only Seven-Years-Old!)

Some of the biggest stars in the world have hosted Saturday Night Live over the years!

Throughout the NBC sketch comedy show’s 49 seasons, the show has been hosted by actors, musicians, athletes, reality stars, and even one of the richest people in the world.

We are now taking a look back at the 20 youngest stars that have hosted SNL, and show’s youngest host ever was only 7-years-old!

Click through the gallery for the 20 of SNL’s youngest hosts…

Photos: Getty Images
