Celebrities Who Refuse to Join Social Media (Including 1 Who's Afraid of Posting While Drinking & One Whose Burner Account Was Outed By Chloe Moretz!)
So many celebrities who have refused to join any kind of social media platform and have opened up about their reasons why.
For instance, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Craig, Emma Stone, and George Clooney have cited negativity and criticism directed towards them and their personal lives as the reason for their absence from social media.
Keep reading to see why certain celebrities have refused to have social media and their reasons why…