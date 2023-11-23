Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 11:05 am

Chris Evans Ends Six-Month Social Media Break, Reveals What He's Thankful For in New Post

Chris Evans Ends Six-Month Social Media Break, Reveals What He's Thankful For in New Post

Chris Evans is back from his social media break!

The 42-year-old Captain America actor hasn’t posted to his Instagram account since May 2023 and now he is back, six months later.

Chris took to his Instagram page to share a Thanksgiving message and encourage fans to adopt an animal during the holiday season.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hi everyone! I’m back :) I’m thankful for a LOT of things this year, but dogs are always high on the list. So glad to hear that these dogs got adopted, and that we were able to set them up with a year’s worth of @thinkjinx food and treats. Happy thanksgiving everyone!” Chris captioned the video.

Something big happened for Chris in the last few months, likely signaling his need for a break from social media.

