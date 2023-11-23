Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 10:23 am

Chris Pine Spotted Having Dinner with Friend Pia Baroncini on Thanksgiving Eve

Chris Pine Spotted Having Dinner with Friend Pia Baroncini on Thanksgiving Eve

Chris Pine got all dressed up for dinner on Thanksgiving Eve and he was joined by a longtime friend!

The 43-year-old actor, who stars in Disney’s new animated movie Wish, looked so dapper while leaving Mr. Chow restaurant on Wednesday night (November 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chris was joined by his pal Pia Baroncini, who he was seen hugging while leaving the restaurant.

Don’t get any ideas about there being a romance happening here though. Pia is married to Ghiaia Cashmere founder Davide Baroncini.

Over the summer, Chris went shirtless on a boat while enjoying some fun in the sun with a mystery woman during a trip to Italy.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Chris Pine and Pia Baroncini leaving dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 01
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 02
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 03
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 04
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 05
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 06
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 07
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 08
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 09
chris pine dinner with pia baroncini 10

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pine, Pia Baroncini

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images