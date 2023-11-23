Chris Pine Spotted Having Dinner with Friend Pia Baroncini on Thanksgiving Eve

Chris Pine got all dressed up for dinner on Thanksgiving Eve and he was joined by a longtime friend!

The 43-year-old actor, who stars in Disney’s new animated movie Wish, looked so dapper while leaving Mr. Chow restaurant on Wednesday night (November 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris was joined by his pal Pia Baroncini, who he was seen hugging while leaving the restaurant.

Don’t get any ideas about there being a romance happening here though. Pia is married to Ghiaia Cashmere founder Davide Baroncini.

Over the summer, Chris went shirtless on a boat while enjoying some fun in the sun with a mystery woman during a trip to Italy.

