Full Balloon & Float Lineup Revealed for 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Happy Thanksgiving!!! While you’re watching the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might be interested to know more about the balloons and floats… and we have you covered.
The parade will feature 25 balloons this year and seven of them are brand new.
In addition to the balloons, featured in the parade will be 6 balloonicles, 31 floats, 11 marching bands, 18 performers, 29 clown crews, and 7 performance groups.
If you’ve ever wondered how much it costs for those balloons to be made and sponsored, we have the details.
Head inside to see the lineup of all the balloons and floats in this year’s parade…
Keep scrolling to see the full list of balloons and floats for the 2023 parade, including which ones are new…
BALLOONS
Acorn
Beagle Scout Snoopy – NEW
Blue Cat & Chugs – NEW
Bluey
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Goku
Grogu
Ice Cream Cone
Kung Fu Panda‘s Po – NEW
Leo from Netflix’s Leo - NEW
Monkey D. Luffy – NEW
Opening Macy’s Stars
Paw Patrol
Pikachu and Eevee
Pumpkins
Red Titan from Ryan’s World
Ronald McDonald
Sinclair’s Dino
Smokey Bear
Snow Crystal Ornaments
SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary
Stuart the Minion
The Pillsbury Doughboy – NEW
Tiptoe
Uncle Dan from Migration movie – NEW
BALLOONICLES
Baby Dinos
Bulldog
Go Bowling
Mouse King
Nutcracker
Tough Guy
FLOATS
1-2-3 Sesame Street
Big City Cheer
Big Red Shoe Car
Big Turkey Spectacular
Birds of a Feather Stream Together
Camp Snoopy – NEW
Celebrations Gator
Colossal Wave of Wonder
Deck the Halls
Elf Pets
Fantasy Chocolate Factory
Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party
Good Burger Mobile – NEW
Harvest in the Valley
Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
Igniting Memories – NEW
Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree
Magic Meets the Sea
Mutant Mayhem – NEW
Palace of Sweets – NEW
People of the First Light
Pinkforg Baby Shark
Rocking Horse
Rocking Lobster
Rocking Moose
Santa’s Sleigh
The Brick-Changer
The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka – NEW
The Wondership
Tom Turkey
Winter Dragon
