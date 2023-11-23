Full Balloon & Float Lineup Revealed for 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Happy Thanksgiving!!! While you’re watching the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might be interested to know more about the balloons and floats… and we have you covered.

The parade will feature 25 balloons this year and seven of them are brand new.

In addition to the balloons, featured in the parade will be 6 balloonicles, 31 floats, 11 marching bands, 18 performers, 29 clown crews, and 7 performance groups.

If you’ve ever wondered how much it costs for those balloons to be made and sponsored, we have the details.

Head inside to see the lineup of all the balloons and floats in this year’s parade…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of balloons and floats for the 2023 parade, including which ones are new…

BALLOONS

Acorn

Beagle Scout Snoopy – NEW

Blue Cat & Chugs – NEW

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Goku

Grogu

Ice Cream Cone

Kung Fu Panda‘s Po – NEW

Leo from Netflix’s Leo - NEW

Monkey D. Luffy – NEW

Opening Macy’s Stars

Paw Patrol

Pikachu and Eevee

Pumpkins

Red Titan from Ryan’s World

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair’s Dino

Smokey Bear

Snow Crystal Ornaments

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

Stuart the Minion

The Pillsbury Doughboy – NEW

Tiptoe

Uncle Dan from Migration movie – NEW

BALLOONICLES

Baby Dinos

Bulldog

Go Bowling

Mouse King

Nutcracker

Tough Guy

FLOATS

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer

Big Red Shoe Car

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Camp Snoopy – NEW

Celebrations Gator

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Elf Pets

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party

Good Burger Mobile – NEW

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Igniting Memories – NEW

Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree

Magic Meets the Sea

Mutant Mayhem – NEW

Palace of Sweets – NEW

People of the First Light

Pinkforg Baby Shark

Rocking Horse

Rocking Lobster

Rocking Moose

Santa’s Sleigh

The Brick-Changer

The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka – NEW

The Wondership

Tom Turkey

Winter Dragon

