Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 5:00 pm

Is Geno Smith Single? Everything We Know About the Quarterback's Dating Life

Is Geno Smith Single? Everything We Know About the Quarterback's Dating Life

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their Thanksgiving day matchup against the San Francisco 49ers!

The 33-year-old quarterback is trying to lead his team to the playoffs again, coming off a season for which he won Comeback Player of the Year.

Accordingly, NFL fans are eager to know more about Geno‘s dating life.

Keep reading to find out more…

As far as we know, Geno is currently single.

There are unconfirmed reports swirling around online that Geno got married to a woman named Haley Eastham back in 2015, but there’s no confirmation of this. If the report was ever true, there’s no indication if they’re still together.

Moreover, the identities of any of Geno‘s past girlfriends have never been confirmed publicly.

Here’s everything to know about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ dating life!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, Geno Smith, nfl, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images