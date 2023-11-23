Is Geno Smith Single? Everything We Know About the Quarterback's Dating Life

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their Thanksgiving day matchup against the San Francisco 49ers!

The 33-year-old quarterback is trying to lead his team to the playoffs again, coming off a season for which he won Comeback Player of the Year.

Accordingly, NFL fans are eager to know more about Geno‘s dating life.

Keep reading to find out more…

As far as we know, Geno is currently single.

There are unconfirmed reports swirling around online that Geno got married to a woman named Haley Eastham back in 2015, but there’s no confirmation of this. If the report was ever true, there’s no indication if they’re still together.

Moreover, the identities of any of Geno‘s past girlfriends have never been confirmed publicly.

