Is There a 'Saltburn' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

Saltburn, the new movie from Oscar winner Emerald Fennell, is now playing everywhere.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Saltburn?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Saltburn, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

The movie features some wild, NSFW moments and stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan recently reacted to what happens in those scenes.