Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are working things out as they proceed with their divorce.

The 37-year-old actress filed to divorce the 45-year-old actor in early October. In the court documents, she asked for joint custody of their daughter Juno, who they welcomed in 2020.

New court documents filed by Joshua reveal that they’ve come to an agreement in regards to custody and a few other things. However, Joshua notably disagrees with Jodie about one detail from their separation.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the new documents obtained by Blast, Joshua agreed about custody; they will split legal and physical custody of Juno.

He was also in agreement about the cause of their split (“irreconcilable differences”) and the way that they’d handle their prenuptial agreement.

However, the date that he listed as the formal end of their relationship was different than what Jodie chose. She listed the date as September 13, one day after they were seen together in public for the last time.

Joshua listed September 30, instead.

Since the news of their split broke, a source has spoken out about why they separated.

If you missed it, Joshua was spotted out at a concert with another woman last month. Jodie was also seen with a male model.