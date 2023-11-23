Katharine McPhee Explains Legal Reason Why She & David Foster Can't Decorate for Holidays Yet

Katharine McPhee has revealed that she and husband David Foster have not yet started decorating their house for the holidays and it’s all due to a legal reason.

The longtime couple have been building a new home for years and it’s finally ready, but the city has not yet given them permission to live there yet.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We were just moving into our new house that we built,” Katharine told People. “And we’ve not been able to get permission to live there yet because of an occupancy problem, and the final certificate from the city.”

“I just got an email that says it’s approved, so of course I’m very excited. That means I get to get the boxes from storage and break out the Christmas. I go crazy with music and decorations,” she added.

Kat and David are performing on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and they’ll soon be back on tour for the holiday season. David‘s new Broadway-bound musical Betty Boop is currently running in Chicago and will celebrate opening night in December.

Here’s what Katharine shared about the key to her relationship with David and how they handle differences in parenting styles.