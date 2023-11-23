Keanu Reeves' Salary for All Four 'John Wick' Movies Revealed: See How His Payday Grew Each Time!

Keanu Reeves‘ fourth installment of the John Wick film franchise was released earlier this year and each movie has been more successful than the last.

John Wick: Chapter 4 set a franchise record by grossing $73.8 million in its opening weekend, breaking the previous record set by Chapter 3 with $56.8 million. It finished its box office run with $440 million at the global box office, more than any of the other films.

So, how much has Keanu earned for his work on the franchise?

Browse through the slideshow to see how Keanu Reeves’ John Wick salary has grown over the years…