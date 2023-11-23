Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Route Info, Schedule & How to Watch!

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is kicking off in a matter of hours!

The 97th annual parade will be hitting the road on Thursday (November 23) on Thanksgiving, and we’ve got all the info about how to watch the annual celebration.

Whether you’re streaming at home or planning to get a glimpse from the streets of NYC, we’ve got all the info about how to watch.

Click through to see how to watch and when it’s on…

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving’s Day Parade?

The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday (November 23), and ends at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the parade?

It will air on NBC across all time zones on local TV stations.

Where can I watch in person?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West, heading south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle. The parade will then turn onto Central Park South before going east to Sixth Avenue.

From Central Park South and Sixth Avenue, the Parade turns onto Sixth Avenue and heads south to 34th Street. After that, it heads south from Sixth Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street. From there, the parade turns west onto Seventh Avenue.

Macy’s Herald Square, located at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, is where the parade comes to an end.

Where can I stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade online on Peacock and streaming platforms with access to NBC with devices including the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV or Roku.

Some services include DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, with many of them offering discounts and free trials. The network will air an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET.

