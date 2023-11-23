Olivia Rodrigo & BFF Conan Gray Arrive in Wisconsin Just in Time for Thanksgiving

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are celebrating Thanksgiving together this year!

The longtime BFFs were seen touching down together at the airport on Wednesday night (November 22) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

So, why are they in Wisconsin?

Fans on social media have speculated that Olivia‘s mom is from there and that they will be spending the holiday with that side of her family.

In June 2022, Conan opened up about their friendship.

“I very much value quality over quantity in my life,” he told Rolling Stone. “With Olivia, she’s someone that I just adore. And it’s always nice to have friends that you can depend on. [Fame] is a very confusing thing, and it’s nice to have people that you can relate to and find comfort in.”

