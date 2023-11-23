Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 1:37 pm

Olivia Rodrigo & BFF Conan Gray Arrive in Wisconsin Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Olivia Rodrigo & BFF Conan Gray Arrive in Wisconsin Just in Time for Thanksgiving

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are celebrating Thanksgiving together this year!

The longtime BFFs were seen touching down together at the airport on Wednesday night (November 22) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

So, why are they in Wisconsin?

Keep reading to find out more…

Fans on social media have speculated that Olivia‘s mom is from there and that they will be spending the holiday with that side of her family.

In June 2022, Conan opened up about their friendship.

“I very much value quality over quantity in my life,” he told Rolling Stone. “With Olivia, she’s someone that I just adore. And it’s always nice to have friends that you can depend on. [Fame] is a very confusing thing, and it’s nice to have people that you can relate to and find comfort in.”

Olivia just gave a very candid interview and we recapped all of the biggest highlights.

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo wisconsin with conan gray 01
olivia rodrigo wisconsin with conan gray 02
olivia rodrigo wisconsin with conan gray 03
olivia rodrigo wisconsin with conan gray 04
olivia rodrigo wisconsin with conan gray 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Conan Gray, Olivia Rodrigo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images