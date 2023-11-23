Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 12:32 am

Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott Discuss Their Relationship, Filming Intimate 'All of Us Strangers' Scenes

Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott Discuss Their Relationship, Filming Intimate 'All of Us Strangers' Scenes

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott are opening up about their new movie All of Us Strangers.

The costars shot some steamy scenes together for the movie, and they discussed the bond they forged while filming during a recent interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

Before signing on for the project, Andrew and Paul only knew each other “a little bit.” That quickly changed.

“We know everything [now],” Andrew told EW, jokingly adding, “the whole kit and caboodle.”

Paul mused that their Irish heritage likely helped them with the intimate roles they were playing. Meanwhile, Andrew opened up about the romantic plot to the story.

“To play being in love or falling in love with someone, it’s the best, completely wonderful thing to be able to do,” he told the outlet. “We were starting to get to know each other [as people], as well. Beyond our preliminary friendship, it was like both of those experiences were coexisting.”

It clearly paid off for them. Andrew said that he was “balling” after seeing the movie.

All of Us Strangers premieres on December 22 and is already generating Oscars buzz. Check out the trailer below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott, Movies, Paul Mescal

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images