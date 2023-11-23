Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott Discuss Their Relationship, Filming Intimate 'All of Us Strangers' Scenes

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott are opening up about their new movie All of Us Strangers.

The costars shot some steamy scenes together for the movie, and they discussed the bond they forged while filming during a recent interview.

Before signing on for the project, Andrew and Paul only knew each other “a little bit.” That quickly changed.

“We know everything [now],” Andrew told EW, jokingly adding, “the whole kit and caboodle.”

Paul mused that their Irish heritage likely helped them with the intimate roles they were playing. Meanwhile, Andrew opened up about the romantic plot to the story.

“To play being in love or falling in love with someone, it’s the best, completely wonderful thing to be able to do,” he told the outlet. “We were starting to get to know each other [as people], as well. Beyond our preliminary friendship, it was like both of those experiences were coexisting.”

It clearly paid off for them. Andrew said that he was “balling” after seeing the movie.

All of Us Strangers premieres on December 22 and is already generating Oscars buzz. Check out the trailer below.