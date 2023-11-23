Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals She's Expecting Another Boy with Husband Eric Decker!

Jessie James Decker is adding another boy to her family!

The 35-year-old singer and her husband Eric Decker stepped out together for an appearance on The Today Show on Wednesday morning (November 22) in New York City.

During the interview, host Jenna Bush Hager asked Jessie to confirm if she was indeed having a boy, which fans speculated after a recent hint on Instagram.

“I’m having a boy. Yup, we’re having another boy,” she said. “Vivi remains queen.”

Jessie and Eric are parents to daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric, 8, and Forrest, 5.

One day later, Jessie performed on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Happy Thanksgiving!! 🦃 What an amazing morning performing at @macys’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bucket list ✅ So thankful to be able to share this with my family ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.