Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Sofia Vergara is responding to accusations that she’s had plastic surgery and explaining why you might think she looks different these days.

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress, who currently has a hot new boyfriend amid her divorce, shared her thoughts in a new interview with Glamour.

“Sometimes I read messages—I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous,” Sofia said. “I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!”

Head inside for Sofia’s explanation of why she looks different and comments on the treatments she’s done…

Sofia added, “I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f–king I’m old! That’s why I look different!’”

Also, Sofia was asked if she does any skin treatments or injections.

“I do little things here and there,” she said. “I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don’t have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more sh-t. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea. I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t. And products. I like products.”

