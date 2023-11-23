Top Stories
'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 6:22 pm

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Continue Here »

'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Netflix has turned the smash hit drama series Squid Game into a reality competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge, which features 456 real people living out the challenges in the fictional series.

Of course, no one actually dies in the reality version of the show, but everything else is pretty much the same!

The season begins with the “Red Light, Green Light” challenge in which contestants have five minutes to run across the field, but must stand absolutely still whenever the music isn’t playing. Anyone who is seen moving even slightly gets eliminated.

So, how did the producers bring this competition to life?

Browse through the slides to read 10 inside secrets we’ve learned from interviews with the producers…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
squid game red light challenge 01
squid game red light challenge 02
squid game red light challenge 03
squid game red light challenge 04
squid game red light challenge 05
squid game red light challenge 06
squid game red light challenge 07
squid game red light challenge 08
squid game red light challenge 09
squid game red light challenge 10
squid game red light challenge 11
squid game red light challenge 12
squid game red light challenge 13
squid game red light challenge 14
squid game red light challenge 15
squid game red light challenge 16

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images