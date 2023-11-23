'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Netflix has turned the smash hit drama series Squid Game into a reality competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge, which features 456 real people living out the challenges in the fictional series.

Of course, no one actually dies in the reality version of the show, but everything else is pretty much the same!

The season begins with the “Red Light, Green Light” challenge in which contestants have five minutes to run across the field, but must stand absolutely still whenever the music isn’t playing. Anyone who is seen moving even slightly gets eliminated.

So, how did the producers bring this competition to life?

Browse through the slides to read 10 inside secrets we’ve learned from interviews with the producers…