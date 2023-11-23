Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Resurface & He's Speaking Out to Explain Some of Them

Travis Kelce went viral (yet again) this week when his old tweets resurfaced and fans went crazy over them.

The 34-year-old football player is no longer active on Twitter, but he used to share his candid thoughts on the app between 2009 and 2011.

During the new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared his thoughts on the tweets becoming a new sensation.

“I was just using Twitter as like a diary… I’m just out here just saying nonsense” Travis said.

One of the tweets read, “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

In response to this post, Travis joked he “spelled squirrel like a jackass.” Jason added, “First of all, that’s the new spelling for squirrel. I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”

“I think the only reason it’s getting crushed is because the spelling, outside of that, I’d be pretty enjoyed if I — if I’m over here throwing bread around and a squirrel’s eating it, I’d be pretty pumped up,” Travis said. “This is why I don’t tweet anymore, because this is just nonsense.”

sooo this teacher tried to call on me in class like i wasnt paying attention, well i was and i didnt fold under preasure, DUB — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 9, 2009

“Sooo this teacher tried to call on me in class like I wasn’t paying attention, well I was and I didnt fold under preasure, DUB,” another tweet said.

“That’s a big dub,” Jason said about the tweet and Travis added, “I don’t remember this at all.”

Travis says he wanted all of his tweets deleted when he joined the NFL.

“I’m like, ‘God, I want all those things to get deleted,’ and sure enough it came to surface level and everybody f——- dove into 2011. What a f——- year that was,” he continued.

Check out some of the best tweets below…

Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I'm off to check out my new apt!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 27, 2011

Bout to go goat-cart racing… Haha hope I fit in the cart!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 5, 2011

The qustion isn't how do you stop us, because frankley you cant stop whats supposed to happen! The question is which one of us gonna shine!? — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 16, 2009

The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 25, 2010

Why do I always have to be the one that stands out… I'm gettin staired at like crazy in this airport… smh — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 26, 2011

Its such a nice day out….. as I stair from my math class…. smh #mustbenice — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 16, 2011

@bricooper78 @sjnona thanks for making me feel like a complete idiot, I got a C in grade school spelling class… And now it shows haha — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 3, 2014

That nap was un-needed but i definitely woke up feeling GREAT!!! I have too much time on my hands down here!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 15, 2011

Watch the podcast clip below!