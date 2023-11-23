Top Stories
Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 1:07 pm

Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Resurface & He's Speaking Out to Explain Some of Them

Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Resurface & He's Speaking Out to Explain Some of Them

Travis Kelce went viral (yet again) this week when his old tweets resurfaced and fans went crazy over them.

The 34-year-old football player is no longer active on Twitter, but he used to share his candid thoughts on the app between 2009 and 2011.

During the new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared his thoughts on the tweets becoming a new sensation.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was just using Twitter as like a diary… I’m just out here just saying nonsense” Travis said.

One of the tweets read, “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

In response to this post, Travis joked he “spelled squirrel like a jackass.” Jason added, “First of all, that’s the new spelling for squirrel. I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”

“I think the only reason it’s getting crushed is because the spelling, outside of that, I’d be pretty enjoyed if I — if I’m over here throwing bread around and a squirrel’s eating it, I’d be pretty pumped up,” Travis said. “This is why I don’t tweet anymore, because this is just nonsense.”

“Sooo this teacher tried to call on me in class like I wasn’t paying attention, well I was and I didnt fold under preasure, DUB,” another tweet said.

“That’s a big dub,” Jason said about the tweet and Travis added, “I don’t remember this at all.”

Travis says he wanted all of his tweets deleted when he joined the NFL.

“I’m like, ‘God, I want all those things to get deleted,’ and sure enough it came to surface level and everybody f——- dove into 2011. What a f——- year that was,” he continued.

Check out some of the best tweets below…

Watch the podcast clip below!

@newheightshow The internet took Trav on a trip down memory lane @Experian ♬ original sound – New Heights

