Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 4:17 pm

When Is 'The Golden Bachelor' Finale? Here's Why ABC Is Airing Re-runs on Thanksgiving

When Is 'The Golden Bachelor' Finale? Here's Why ABC Is Airing Re-runs on Thanksgiving

If you were hoping to see a brand new episode of The Golden Bachelor tonight, you’re out of luck.

ABC has been airing new episodes of The Golden Bachelor every Thursday night for the past couple months, but the network will be airing re-runs this evening.

Why?

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s Thanksgiving! This is a holiday known for spending time with family and watching football if you dare turn on the television. It’s pretty rare for any of the major TV networks to air new episodes of shows on Thanksgiving evening.

Instead of airing the season finale of The Golden Bachelor tonight, ABC will be re-airing the first three episodes of the season from 8pm through 11pm.

The two-hour season finale of The Golden Bachelor will air on Thursday, November 30 at 8pm.

Don’t want to wait to see who wins? Reality Steve has FINALLY revealed spoilers for the winner!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Television, The Golden Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images